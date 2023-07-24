Jane A. Isaacson, 88, of Sugarcreek Township, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home.
Born July 14, 1935, in Home, she was the daughter of Carl and Agnes (Anderson) Stenman.
On June 5, 1953, Jane married Edward L. Isaacson; he preceded her in death in 2007.
Jane was a school bus driver for Shriver Bus for 35 years — a job she truly enjoyed.
Jane was creative and liked to sew, paint and decorate. She will be remembered as a “professional shopper” who could tell you where the best deals on any item could be found. She had a soft spot for babies and enjoyed caring for family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Isaacson, of Cowansville, Barry (Holly) Isaacson, of Slippery Rock, and Patrick Isaacson, of Sugarcreek; and two daughters, Vicki (David) Jageman, of Fenelton, and Debbie (Dennis) Cogley, of Sugarcreek.
Jane is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jo Isaacson, of Avonmore; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was the last surviving member of the Stenman immediate family. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, Carl Isaacson.
At Jane’s request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady.
The Isaacson family asks that memorials be made in Jane’s name to Sugarcreek Ambulance, 2030 PA-268, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.
