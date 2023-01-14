Jane Clarrington (Carris) Niel, 98, of R.D. Glen Campbell (Smithville), went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois.
The daughter of Louis Carris and Margaret (Tyger) Carris Pearce, she was born on March 2, 1924, in Banks Township.
Jane’s mother passed away when she was 12 years old and she was raised by her grandparents, Homer and Edna Tyger.
She was a graduate of Glen Campbell High School.
On April 18, 1940, she married Luther “Kutch” E. Niel, and they shared more than 67 years of marriage until his death on May 5, 2007.
Jane was the oldest member of Smithport United Methodist Church, where she was a lifetime member. She was very active in her church. Jane taught Sunday and Bible school classes, and served for a long time as financial secretary. Jane was the board chairman at her church, a position she held for many years.
Jane was an avid canasta card player.
She worked at various places over the years and retired from The Ed Kengersky Insurance Agency, where she was employed as an office worker.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Shirley “Shyrl” Spicher and husband Allan, of Gipsy; her son, Barry Niel and wife Sharon (Scubon), of Smithville; her nephew, Larry Poliyak, of Punxsutawney; her five grandchildren: Alyson Reitz and husband Bill, Kevin Spicher and wife Cindy, Troy Niel and wife Kim, Trent Niel and wife Amy, and Trevor Niel; her six great-grandchildren: Christopher Chichy and wife Amanda, Kayla Cash and husband Bill, Brandi Yeager and husband Robby, Taylor Brewer and husband Josh, Erika Niel and Daniel Niel; and her nine great-great-grandchildren: Junior, Cahlia, Maci, Hunter and McKenna Cash, Annabelle and Adalynn Yeager, and Madison and Mackenzie Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband, granddaughter Tracy L. (Niel) Chichy in 2001, and brother Richard Carris and wife Esther.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Jane’s funeral service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
