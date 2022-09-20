Jane Eleanor Stahl, 90, of Heilwood, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her residence.
A daughter of Earl R. and Esther P. (Williams) Stahl, she was born April 9, 1932, in Colver.
Jane spent 37 years in banking with First Commonwealth and S&T banks. She also served as a treasurer for 16 years and was a member of the session for three years at Heilwood Presbyterian Church.
In her free time, she enjoyed being outside and gardening. Jane was an animal lover and served as a caretaker for her sister Judy — she enjoyed taking her to the Two Lick Valley Senior Center in Clymer.
She is survived by her sister, Judy A. Stahl, of Heilwood, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by two siblings: Robert E. Stahl and Evelyn C. Wallace.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Little officiating. Private interment will take place at Harmony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to Heilwood Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 9, Route 403 N., Heilwood, PA 15745.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
