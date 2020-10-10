Jane Gerard (Michelotti) Layne, 68, of New River, Ariz., peacefully passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Indiana to Rudolph “Rudy” and Milliteen (Kopp) Michelotti, and lived in Clarksburg. Jane was a 1970 graduate of Saltsburg High School, where she was a member of the chorus, cheerleading squad and drama club.
Jane came to Arizona following graduation and attended Arizona State University, where she began lifelong friendships with girls in Manzanita Hall: Peggy, Kim, Pat and Phyllis.
Jane moved back to Pennsylvania, married and gave birth to a son, Clinton, in 1978. The most tragic event of Jane’s life came in 1990, when Clinton suddenly passed away.
She took her ability to connect with people and became highly successful in the window film industry. In 1995 she found an undeveloped 6 acres of land on Daisy Mountain in New River, and contracted a beautiful home herself. Around that time Jane began her years working with and for the town of Cave Creek, and retired in January 2018.
In 2011, Jane met Norman “Jeff” Tucker, with whom she spent the rest of her life. Jane had an extraordinary life and truly lived it to the fullest. She traveled to Europe, worked with Boeing and NASA on film for aircraft windshields and astronaut’s helmets, took Clinton to Hawaii, and took her son along as she visited nearly every state in the USA. Always one for the simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, Jane had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Jane is survived by her boyfriend, Jeff; a brother, Kopp Michelotti; a niece, Janet; a nephew, Stephen; and her cousin, Celeste, who was with Jane when she passed.
Family, friends and others whose lives Jane touched are invited to a Celebration of Life from 5 p.m. to sunset Oct. 24 at the Amphitheater, Desert Awareness Park, 38100 N. Vermeersch Road, Cave Creek, Ariz., to celebrate Jane, reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. Flowers or remembrances for Jane may be delivered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Cave Creek Town Hall, 37622 N. Cave Creek Road.