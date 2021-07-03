Jane M. Fuselier, 98, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was a daughter of Alfred V. and Virginia (Armstrong) Mathews, and was born Aug. 16, 1922, in St. Louis.
Jane received her BA in English from Howard College in 1944, and her certification in special education from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971. She was a dedicated advocate for children and adults with disabilities. Jane was one of the founders of Southwinds Inc., a residential and training service for adults with disabilities, where she served on the board of directors from 1983 to 1989. She was a member of ARC Allegheny and president of Parent to Parent, South Hills, in Allegheny County from 1988 to 1990.
She enjoyed sewing and knitting, and participated in the Linus Project, which is dedicated to making handmade blankets to children in need.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the theater and opera.
Jane served as a sergeant in the United States Women’s Marine Corps stationed in Washington, D.C., during World War II.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Robert) Piccirillo, Homer City, and her son, Peter (Cynthia) Fuselier, Canonsburg; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Starbuck) Greywolf, Yuba City, Calif.; Aaron Piccirillo, Sacramento, Calif.; Matthew Piccirillo, Pittsburgh; and Angela Piccirillo, Bend, Ore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Fuselier; her daughter, Angela Fuselier; her sister, Rosemary Mathews; and her brothers, Joseph William Mathews and Alfred Mathews.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Village or a charity of your choice in Jane’s memory.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
