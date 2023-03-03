Jane McDonald, 85, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Cherry Tree, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Paramount Healthcare in Pittsburgh.
Born July 28, 1937, in Nicktown, Jane was the daughter of Herman and Teresa (Koenig) Byrne.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband Lester McDonald, who died May 6, 2010; and siblings Patricia Little, Michael Byrne, Mary Margaret Bennett and Robert Byrne.
She is survived by a daughter, Maria Jane, wife of Brian Polinsky, of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Matthew Polinsky; a brother, James Byrne, of Akron, Ohio; and a sister, Carol Shoemaker, of Northern Cambria.
Jane was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Heilwood.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the Church of the Resurrection, 265 1st Ave., Heilwood, PA 15745.
Interment will take place in McDowell Cemetery.
The Moriconi Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.