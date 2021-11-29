Jane A. (Anderson) McKeehen, 91, of Indiana, formerly of Cherry Tree, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at The Moorehead Place in Indiana.
The daughter of Walter and Gladys (Stuart) Anderson, she was born June 30, 1930, in Cherry Tree.
Jane was a graduate of the Cherry Tree High School Class of 1948.
She wed Harry “Pete” McKeehen on Jan. 16, 1950, and they shared more than 50 years of marriage before he passed away in 2002.
Jane was a member of Cherry Tree United Methodist Church, where over the years she had held several offices.
She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Cherry Tree and had the distinction of being a past grand. Jane had been employed as a floral designer at the former Strayers Florist in Barnesboro prior to working as a teacher’s aide in the Harmony School District at both the elementary and high school.
She is survived by her two sons: Ronald (Nancy) McKeehen, of Yuma, Ariz., and Randy (Jackie) McKeehen, of Millsboro, Del.; her four grandchildren: Kristi McKeehen, Misti McKeehen, James Stiteler and Heather Stiteler; and her two great-grandchildren: Isaac and Chase.
Also surviving are Jane’s brother, William E. Anderson, of Indiana; her sisters-in-law: Jane McKeehen, Lois Sell, Jane Kramer and Norma Jean Manuel; and her brother-in-law, John McKeehen.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Patricia “Patty” Jane Stiteler; and her husband’s parents.
At Jane’s request, there will not be a visitation or funeral service. Jane asked for her friends to say a prayer for her.
Interment will be at Citizens Cemetery in Cherry Tree, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Pete.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
