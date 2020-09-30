Jane (Polaski) Perdeus, 96, of Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born in 1924 in Natrona to Boleslaus and Stella Turowski Polaski.
Mrs. Perdeus was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, and was an active and an early member of the YMCA.
She was a graduate of Natrona High School and was employed by Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Jane enjoyed swimming and bowling.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Locke, Ohio; Christine Perdeus, Maryland; two grandsons, Benjamin Cybulsky, Kansas City, Kan., and Dominick Chelton, Maryland; and one sister, Alfreda “Honey” Perdeus, Pennsylvania.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, John P. Perdeus in 2004; a brother, Casimir Polaski; and two sisters, Regina Melonoski and Dorothy Valasek.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, with the Rev. Father Tage Danielson the celebrant. Interment will be made in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., beside her husband at a later date. Face masks are required along with social distancing.