Jane R. Stiffler

Jane R. (Coy) Stiffler, 97, of Seward, formerly of Clymer, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor in Indiana.
The daughter of Glenn and Hazel Ruth (Syster) Coy, she was born May 16, 1925, in Indiana.
Jane was of the Methodist faith.
She had worked as a nursing assistant at Indian Haven Nursing Home in Indiana.
Jane was talented at crocheting and doing embroidery work.
She greatly enjoyed helping others and was a Salvation Army volunteer and a life member of the VFW Post #1989 Auxiliary in Indiana.
Jane had known her husband, Russell R. Stiffler, since childhood.
In addition to her husband, of Seward, she is survived by four daughters: Mildred Smith, of Indiana; Edna (Bob) Witmer, of Cherry Tree; Jane (Jim) Pedersen, of Cherry Tree; and Sara Searles, of Indiana; son-in-law, Bob Wright, of Brookville; stepdaughter, Juna Elizabeth Stiffler, of Ebensburg; 12 grandchildren: Mike Jack, Bill Jack, Beth Zack, Debra Smith, Richard Martin, Bobby Woods, Tiffany Henry, Lloyd Henry, William Henry, William Wright, Connie Gearhart and Mary Shreckengost; two step-grandchildren: Debbie Witmer and Misty Witmer; and many great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her brother, Fred (Gerri) Coy, of Homer City, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Sonny Russell Stiffler; daughter, Beatrice Wright; grandson, Bill Martin; brothers: Alvin and Lee Coy; and sisters: Dorothy Ochs and Delilah Price.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a noon funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. Pastor Raymond Hill will officiate. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Parkwood.
