Janet A. “Jan” (Gregg) Cassidy, 78, of Hillsdale, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven in White Township.
A daughter of Kenneth C. and M. Rowena (Bash) Gregg Sr., she was born Nov. 11, 1942, in Indiana.
Jan was a graduate of Purchase Line High School, Class of 1960.
She wed Dean E. Cassidy on Feb. 10, 1969, and they shared over 41 years of marriage together before his death on April 11, 2010.
Jan’s first job was as a secretary for the FBI in Washington, D.C. Over the years, she worked at Season-All, was as an Avon representative and worked as a tax preparer. She worked a number of years for McDonald and Taylor Accounting Service in Indiana and then for Johnson Associates before she retired.
She greatly enjoyed assisting with the planning of reunions both for her high school class and for her childhood hometown with the Lovejoy Community Reunions.
Jan was an avid reader and a devoted Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
She loved socializing with family and friends, especially attending her grandkids’ sporting events and activities, and enjoyed her family beach vacations. Following her retirement, Jan regularly set out on long car trips to visit her out-of-state children and family members.
Surviving are her four children: Deana Deetscreek and husband, Paul, of Vinco; Nicole Cassidy, of Springfield, Va.; Chance Cassidy and wife Bethany, of Waxhaw, N.C.; and Sean Cassidy and fiance, Phoebe Blalock, of Columbia, S.C.; her eight grandchildren: Allyson (Deetscreek) Berns and husband, Logan; Ashley Deetscreek; Teegan and Roen Cassidy; Christian Flick; Susana Blalock; Cailin Cassidy and Connor Howard; her five siblings: LeRoy “Butch” Gregg and wife Diane, of Moatsville, W. Va.; John Gregg and wife Layne, of Spanish Fork, Utah; Elaine Berringer and husband George, of Sebring, Fla.; Bonnie Griffith, of Lucernemines; and Christine Williams and husband Roy, of McKinney, Texas; sister-in-law Helen Knapik and husband Albert, of Clermont, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers Kenneth Gregg Jr. and Larry “Tiny” Gregg; her sister Carol Ramsey; her brother-in-law Jennings “Jack” Cassidy; and her sisters-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” (Small) Gromley and Mary “Mike” Freno.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale. In adherence to COVID guidelines, funeral home visitation is at 50 percent of capacity; you may experience a brief wait. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Viewing will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, the time of a funeral service by Pastor Raymond Hill, at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 Hwy East, Commodore.
A committal service will be at Cookport Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association in Janet’s name.
