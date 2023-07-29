Janet C. (Zimmerman) Nichol, 74, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of Phillip Zimmerman Jr. and Betty A. (Johns) Gindlesperger, born June 6, 1949, in Clymer.
Janet loves to throw horseshoes, bowling, fishing and cooking for her family. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her two children, Brenda K. Nichol, of Indiana, and Steve E. Nichol and wife Brenna, of Hillsdale; five grandchildren: Joey E. Valenti, Josh A. Valenti, Kayla R. Nichol, Jenna Y. Nichol and Hailey E. Nichol; one brother and three sisters: Barbara J. Helman, Dianne Deyarman and husband Ted, Sherry Guskiewicz and husband Jerry, Phillip Zimmerman (Sonny); two half-sisters, Valerie Feichuck and husband Alex, and Vickie Canyan and husband John; one half-brother, Jimmy Zimmerman; and several nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest E. Nichol; one daughter, Christine Renee Nichol Valenti; one sister, Karen A. Rideout; and one half-brother, Barry Zimmerman.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Her funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be made in Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.
