Janet Cathleen Strong, 84, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, while at her residence.
The daughter of Ray and Lura (Grisham) Laney, she was born March 2, 1938, in Burrell Township.
Janet had been employed by Indiana County VNA for 17 years. She was an adventurous woman who was always ready for her next adventure. Janet loved being outdoors and caring for her plants. She was an awesome baker and made the best homemade jelly. Janet will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Joseph (Shirley) Strong, Valerie (Timothy) Frisko, Jeffery Strong, and Jacqueline (Tom) McQuilkin; brother, Marvin Laney; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her siblings, Charlene Peterman, Leonard Laney, Lillian Strong, Alma Wolf, Loretta Geason and Eleanor McKee.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Cherryhill Progressive Brethren Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cherry Hill Progressive Brethren Cemetery Association, PO Box 1105, Indiana, PA 15701.