Janet E. Berkey, 85, of Indiana, went be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from her home, where her loving husband, Bob, was by her side.
Janet loved the Lord! Her morning routine included daily devotions and singing songs from her hymnal, such as one of her favorite hymns, “Each Step I Take Just Leads Me Closer Home.” Janet looked forward to going home with the Lord. She taught her children to know the Lord, so they could spend Salvation in eternity together.
The daughter of John and Ethel (McConaughey) Chamberlain, she was born on May 17, 1936, in Williamsburg. Janet was a graduate of the Hollidaysburg High School Class of 1954. She married Robert D. Berkey on June 20, 1987, and they shared 34 years of marriage together.
Janet was a member of Penn Run Church of the Brethren in Penn Run, where she sang with the Worship Team. She greatly enjoyed gospel sings. Janet promoted and fostered God’s love throughout her life. She was always eager to explore the world with her husband, Bob. Embarking on adventures, they traveled around the U.S. and visited the Holy Land. Janet embraced the opportunity to share her faith on mission trips to Haiti and Honduras, as well as for six years journeying to the Broken Arrow Bible Ranch in New Mexico. Her care for others encompassed volunteering at various organizations and one of her favorite pastimes was dressing as a clown and going “clowning around.”
Retiring in 1989, Janet had worked as a cafeteria worker at the Penns Manor School District and is remembered fondly for her kind and caring manner toward the students. Three of her most distinctive and inspiring qualities were love, faith and strength. Janet easily befriended others and loved talking to everyone. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor accompanied by both a pleasant disposition and a warm and gracious soul.
Janet always provided her husband and children with lots of love and encouragement. Her strong faith had always supported and benefited her family and will continue to do so as part of her lasting legacy. A wonderful listener, Janet taught and exemplified the trait of showing unconditional love to her children in countless ways — especially in establishing the habit of her family always saying they loved each other before they went to sleep at night.
She truly lived the commandment to love one another with compassion. Janet was a person that everyone loved and she was “a hugger.” She encouraged hugging and made all of her family members “huggers,” too. Janet was a phenomenal cook. Her children would come home from school seeing the kitchen table covered with homemade noodles. Her family enjoyed her delicious homemade baked goods, such as raisin-filled cookies and sticky buns.
She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Berkey, of Indiana; her three children, Karen Hawkins, of Pittsburgh; Vicki Kundla and husband Jeff, of Marion Center; and Steve Houck and fiancé Stephanie, of Indiana; her two stepchildren, Greg Berkey and wife Vicki, of Lancaster, and Krista Benyuska and husband Lance, of Henderson, Nev.; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Houck, of Indiana; her eight grandchildren, Sarah (Houck) Schroth, Benjamin Houck, Elizabeth (Kundla) Sloan, Rachel (Kundla) Cornelius, Meaghan Hock, Natalie Houck, Tyler Houck and Nova Hawkins; her three great-grandchildren, Jacob Schroth, Hudson Schroth and Augustus Houck; and another Houck great-grandchild due this spring.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons, Alan Houck and John Houck; her son-in-law, Mark Hawkins; her daughter-in-law, Tracy Houck; her brother, Jack; and her five sisters, Lorraine, Betty, Caroline, JoAnn, Doris and Patty.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
On Thursday, an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Fackler officiating. A graveside committal service will follow at Montgomery Cemetery in Grant Township.
Memorial contributions in honor of Janet may forwarded to Penn Run Church of the Brethren at 2317 PA-553, Penn Run, PA 15765. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Janet’s guestbook and share a condolence message.