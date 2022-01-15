Janet F. Jones

Janet Faye (Wells) Jones, 84, of Mentor, Ohio, and formerly of Indiana County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
She was born May 15, 1937, in Grafton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Nellie (Longenecker) Wells; husband of 60 years, Gilbert L. Jones; brothers, Kenneth Wells and Ronald Wells; beloved sister and best friend, Sandra Gaston; as well as her beautiful Labradors, Mandy and Abbey, who she loved taking on walks.
She is survived her sister, Cheryl (Gary) Gearhart; brother, Dale Wells (Ellen Palmer); and sisters-in-law, Jean Wells and Daryll Lee Wells. She is also survived by her three sons, Randy (Karla) Jones, of Dublin, Ohio; Jeffrey (Della) Jones, of Bradenton, Fla.; and Stacy (Thuy) Jones, of Mentor, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel, Brandon (Alyssa), Mitch (Gauri) and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Adley, Aaryan and Charlie. Also surviving Janet are numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Blairsville High School and moved to Ohio in 1960. She worked for General Electric (Nela Park) in Cleveland for many years. She was also employed by Swagelok Corporation in Willoughby, Ohio.
In her retirement years, she and Gilbert moved back to Homer City and they also enjoyed spending time in Potter County. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family.
At Janet’s request, there will be no service. Family and friends can visit www.brickmanbros.com to share memories and condolences. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to The American Heart Association or a local animal shelter.