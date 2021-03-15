Janet Lorraine (Lewis) McGuire, 87, of Clymer, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
Friends will be received today from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. A private funeral will be held for her family with President Glen Ishoy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face coverings. Burial will be in Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clymer Fire Auxiliary c/o President Lori Keith: 279 Barr Slope Road, Clymer, PA 15728.
