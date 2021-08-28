Janet L. Sexton

Janet Lee (Shaffer) Sexton, 78, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Charles and Florence (Anderson) Shaffer, she was born June 2, 1943, in Indiana.
Janet was a dedicated worker for Sheetz for over 30 years. She was a member of the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church, Indiana. Janet was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 174, Indiana. She enjoyed bingo, cards, picnics, church and being with her family. Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Milo Sexton Jr.; five children, Tina M. Shields and husband Terry, Chrystal M. Taylor and fiancé Marlin, Donna J. Oaks and husband Robert, George M. Sexton III and wife Elke and Darla B. Kellar and husband Chad; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Shirley Sexton and husband Ronald, Linda Steffey and husband Gary, Catherine Sexton and Connie Shaffer; a brother, Larry Shaffer and wife Helen; and her very best friend, Patty MacBlane.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Terry Shields Jr. and Zack Sexton; a sister, Patricia A. (Shaffer) Patterson; and a brother, Charles J. Shaffer.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Troy Adams officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests contributions be sent to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs.
