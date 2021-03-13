Janet Lorraine (Lewis) McGuire, 87, of Clymer, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
Born in Huntington, Utah, on July 14, 1933, she was a daughter of Clair Alexander Lewis and Lovira (Chidester) Lewis. She was married to John William McGuire, who died Jan. 24, 1988.
Janet loved being with her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading Western romance novels and traveling on bus trips.
Janet was a lifetime member of the Clymer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and an honorary member of the Ebensburg Fire Auxiliary.
Janet will be remembered by her children: Dorothy Dotts (Darian), of Commodore; John W. McGuire Jr., of Clymer; Patrick M. McGuire (Janet), of Clymer; and Ruth Ann Mattis (Kip), of Clymer. She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Joan Elizabeth Bukovitz, of Colver; and Zelma Lee Atwood, of Mantua, Ohio. Other survivors include her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen McGuire Gray; and the following siblings: John Lewis, Clair Lewis, Ella Louchart, Verna Houck and Erma Rusher.
Friends will be received Monday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. A private funeral will be held for her family with President Glen Ishoy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints officiating. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face coverings. Burial will be in Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clymer Fire Auxiliary c/o President Lori Keith: 270 Barr Slope Road, Clymer, PA 15728.
