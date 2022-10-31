Janet M. Greek

Janet M. (Chelton) Greek, 78, of Marion Center, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at her home.
She was the daughter of William and Pearl (Maggs) Chelton, born April 15, 1944, in Clymer.
Janet Greek was a loving wife of Ronald, mother, grandmother and grea-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed but never forgotten by her husband, family and all who knew her.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents William and Pearl Chelton; sister Virginia Dalton; her husband Paul; and their son Billy and daughter Paula; and step-brother Billy Wolfe.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda Quagliato, her husband Renato, and their son Alexander.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald; son Kevin and his wife Rebecca, their sons Robert Bair and Ronald Bair and his wife Heather; as well as her granddaughter Alesia Quagliato and grandson Antony Quagliato, his wife Rebecca and great-granddaughter, Amelia. She is also survived by her brothers Tom and Richard Chelton.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Janet’s funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Paul Wallace Jr. officiating. Interment will be private for the family in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.