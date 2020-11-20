Janet M. Trimble, 84, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born in 1935 in Norwich, Norfolk, England, to Albert and Maude Hales Coe.
She was a member of the Former True-Blue Club where she loved to play bingo.
She also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five children, Timothy Trimble, Latrobe; Steven Trimble and wife Brenda, Yukon, Okla.; Melissa Proch and husband Michael, Greensburg; Thomas Trimble, Indiana; Donald Trimble and wife Jenna, Derry; 13 grandchildren, Troy and wife Nicole, Travis and wife Amy, Lisa and husband Matt, Lindsay and husband Brad, Lacey and husband Ben, Amy, Merissa and husband Mark, Erica, Andrew and fiancee Kara, DJ, Oksana, Ekaterina and Donovan; 17 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Kennedy, Alexander, Harper, Ayden, Wyatt, Brady, Pierce, Baylor, Maverick, Jude, Eleanor, Brooklyn, Alanna, Nathaniel, Natalia and Xavier; four sisters-in-law, Flora Trimble, Ada Moore, Waneta Dravecky and Joy Libengood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Walter Trimble, in 1993, and by a grandson, Todd, in 2015.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Andrew’s Village for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.