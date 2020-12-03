Janet (Cramer) Scaife, 82, of Seward, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
She was born April 5, 1938, in Seward, the daughter of Leroy Sr. and Dorothy (Hepner) Cramer.
She was also preceded in death by husband Alex Scaife, brothers Leroy “Skip” Cramer and Harry Edward Cramer and sister Betty Jean McGinnis.
She is survived by children Dorothy “Jeanne” Stiffler and husband Frank, Seward; Kathy Lichtenfels and fiancé David Kanouff, Seward; and Kenneth Scaife and wife Chris, Johnstown; grandchildren Shawn, Brian and Timothy Stiffler, Kathy Jo Bowers, Tami Jo and Tina Jo Lichtenfels and Tracey Yaworski; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Janet was a farm girl at heart who enjoyed plastic canvas crafts, crocheting and formerly playing bingo. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private visitation and service will be held at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
