Janice Elaine (Luther) Miller, 63, of Homer City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Herman D. and Janet E. (Shaffer) Luther, she was born March 9, 1957, in Johnstown.
Jan graduated from United High School, Class of 1975. She worked for the Canteen Correctional Food Service at the Crawford County Correctional Facility, Saegertown, before returning to Indiana to serve as food service manager for Canteen Food Services at the new Indiana County Jail until her retirement in 2013. Since her retirement, she had worked as a part-time associate in the Walmart toy department, Indiana. Her life was being with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She loved cooking, gardening and going cruising in her Eclipse Spyder convertible.
Surviving are her loving husband of 42 years, Ricky D. Miller, whom she married Jan. 6, 1978; father, Herman D. Luther, of Clyde; two children, a son, Aaron Miller, of Meadville, and a daughter, Nadine D. Miller, of Hastings; and five beautiful grandchildren, Matthew, Brenden, Brooklyn, Samara and Mason.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet, on Dec. 28, 2019.
As per Jan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to organ donor awareness programs of which Jan was a proud participant. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.