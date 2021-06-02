Janice Lanette Bender, 51, of Creekside, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.
The daughter of Leland and Audrey (Wallace) Goodlin Sr., she was born May 27, 1970, in Indiana.
Janice was a dedicated employee of Thomas M. Frick Insurance. Her children were her life and she loved spending time with Jacie and Jordan. Janice will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister and mother.
Surviving are her parents, Leland and Audrey; children, Jacie and Jordan Bender; siblings, David (Sandi) Fairman, Ronald (Julie) Fairman, Charles Fairman, Barbara (James) Donaldson and Leland Goodlin Jr.; beloved dog, Toby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Lantz officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.