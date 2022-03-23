Janice P. Larrick

Janice Phillips Larrick, 96, of Butler, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home.
Janice was born May 16, 1925, to LaVerne and Eleanore Campbell, of Butler.
Janice was a graduate of Butler Senior High School in 1943 and of Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1946.
After graduation and during her years as a nurse, Janice served as a nursing co-supervisor of the Butler Hospital with Julia Uram.
She then went on to acquaint herself with Public Health Nursing and developed a Pneumonic Clinic for the Tuberculosis Society of Butler. She also served as a school nurse for Butler City Schools.
She was active with the Nurses Alumni Association and at one time served as president. Her experience as a nurse fostered a lifelong interest in pursuing quality health care. Her charitable contributions in her later life were her way of fostering that interest for future generations of nurses.
She established a scholarship for the School of Nursing at the Butler County Community College. She also provided the seed money for the future Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health Building at the Community College. This contribution was made in memory of her late husband, Victor K. Phillips.
Believing in education, Janice was instrumental in the founding of the Butler County Community Kindergarten under the auspices of the Junior Women’s Club of Butler. Since then, she had supported a number of preschools. Janice was also a great advocate and supporter of the Butler Public Library.
Janice participated in many civic organizations and from her earliest years music was a priority in her life. She was involved in the Tuesday Musical Club and was among the first board members of the Butler County Symphony Orchestra.
After finishing her term of office, she played cello for several years in the symphony orchestra. Later in life she returned to the symphony board and, at one point, served as its president.
She also enjoyed being active in the Musical Theater Guild where she was the accompanist for a number of performances and participated in a small stint on stage.
Janice was a woman of great faith. Church played a large role in how she lived her life.
She was the organist for numerous churches throughout Butler. The final church she served was Ryder Lutheran Church.
Janice married Victor K. Phillips, widower of Elizabeth West, in 1953. Together they raised a family of nine children, Elizabeth Phillips, of Pittsburgh; Clarinda Roe (Dr. Philip, MD), of Johnson City, Tenn.; Victoria Kelly (Mike), of Butler; Undine Fader (Philip), of Wilmington, Texas; Victor Phillips Jr. (Karen), of Lenoir, Tenn.; Eleanore P. Dickey (Joseph), of Butler; Gordon Phillips (Janine), of Mechanicsburg; the late Joel Phillips (Kimberly); and the late David Phillips (Michelle), of Fayetteville, Ga. These children combined have provided 22 grandchildren.
After the passing of Victor Phillips in 1991, Janice remarried in 1992, to Harold S. Larrick. Harold was the widower of Opal Whitacre. Harold and Opal had five daughters: Judy Robinson (John), Davenport, Iowa; Jane (David Heptine), of Leesburg, Fla.; Joan Harris (Ray), of Butler; Jean Weston (Bruce), of Sharon; and Jody Barish (Jay), of Cary, N.C. These five daughters have provided 15 grandchildren.
The combined families gave Janice and Harold 74 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Family was always first for Janice, never ending, even unto the last moment. In addition, she enjoyed playing bridge, needlepoint, swimming at the YMCA and being an avid reader, which made her an excellent conversationalist interested in many topics.
Janice Phillips Larrick: While alive; she lived.
The family extends their appreciation to the caretakers, Toni, Val, Valerie, Sandy, Debbie, Patty, Caroline, Mari Lou, Janet, Evelyn and Pam. Also, a special thanks to Sandy I. Your friendships and care will never be forgotten.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Rider Lutheran Church, 189 Rider Church Road, West Sunbury, with Lois Trimbur, certified celebrant, officiating.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler County Community College Education Foundation, Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health Building Project, P.O. Box 1203, Butler, PA 16003-1203; Butler YMCA, 339 North Washington St., Butler, PA; or North Street Christian Church, 220 West North St., Butler, PA 16001.
