Jason Adderley, 48, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Kenneth L. and Ruth Ann (Moore) Adderley, he was born June 19, 1973, in Greensburg.
Jason was a member of Second Baptist Church, Blairsville.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1992, where he played football, wrestled and participated in track.
He worked for Cove Prep, Torrance, where he was a behavior health aide. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to cook on the grill.
Surviving are his companion, Amanda M. Husted; three daughters, Makayla Adderley, of Indiana; Mackenna Adderley, of Indiana; and Baylee Adderley, of Indiana; mother, Ruth (Moore) Adderley, of Blairsville; a sister, Neila Johnson (Derrick), of Blairsville; two brothers, Javance Adderley (Amber), of Blairsville, and Kevin Adderley, of Waycross, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, John Andrew and Nona Mae Moore; and paternal grandparents, Ralphael and Victoria Adderley.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Second Baptist Church, Blairsville, with Bishop Derrick Johnson officiating. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.