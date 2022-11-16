Jason Anthony Keith, 42, of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1979, in DuBois, a son of David Allen Keith and Karen Lynn (Miller) Keith. His father, David A. Keith and wife Bernadette, survive and reside in Shelocta; his mother, Karen Keith and companion, Brian Mohney, survive and reside in Punxsutawney.
Jason was a 1998 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
He worked as a molding foreman and had been employed at Proform Powdered Metals for the past 23 years. He was dedicated to his job and was a hard worker.
He was a member of the Rossiter Sportsman Club and the Punxsutawney Eagles.
He was recently engaged to Kelly Nichole (Blose) Ferrent.
Jason loved his family and taking vacations together. He enjoyed hunting with his uncles, going fishing and watching NASCAR. His new gray Dodge Ram was his pride and joy. He always wore a smile, he was kind and always willing to help anyone who needed help. He will be missed by so many.
In additions to his parents and Kelly, he is survived by his twin sister, Julie Perry, of Punxsutawney; sister in-law, Nicole Lomartire, of Maryland; special bonus family, Alexis Zanaglio and Aramy Ferrent; nieces and nephews, Kayla Hepke and family, Madelyn, Mason and Maxton Perry; special uncles and aunts and cousins; and two stepbrothers, Waylon and Heath Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Allen Keith Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Mary and Felix Schepis; and paternal grandparents, Mildred and Gerald Keith.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.