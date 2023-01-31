Jason Lewis Thomas, 50, of Conemaugh Township, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1972, in Clarksburg, the son of Barry L. Thomas and Beverly J. Francisco Thomas.
He graduated from Saltsburg Jr.-Sr. High School in 1990. Jason worked for National Roll as a steel worker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working around his home, woodworking, puzzles and sports. Jason especially loved to socialize and was the life of the party.
He is survived by his parents; his children, Nicholas J. Thomas and his wife, Lauren, of New Alexandria; and Kaylee D. Thomas (Benjamin Shirley), of Latrobe; his grandmother, June Thomas; his brother, Richard Thomas and his wife, Laura, of Saltsburg; his sister, Sherry Carr and her husband, Brian, of Moween; his grandson, Lincoln N. Thomas; and his nieces and nephews, Richard Thomas and his wife, Olivia, of Latrobe; Stephanie Thomas, of Saltsburg; and Briana, Garrett and Mitchell Carr, of Moween.
All funeral arrangements were private. Interment was held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
