Jay A. Geisler

Jay Allen Geisler Sr., 72, of Blairsville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Mary (Hollabaugh) Geisler, he was born July 9, 1948, in Tide.
Jay was a long-time member of the Aultman Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army.
Jay enjoyed hunting in his younger years and was a man who liked to keep busy.
Surviving are his wife, Jennie Lee (Roudebush) Geisler; three children, Stacie (Kevin) Knight, Gibsonville, N.C.; Jay Jr. and wife Lisa, Burlington, N.C.; and John (Casey) Geisler, Liberty, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Jay in death were his mother and six brothers.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Charles Harvey officiating. Interment in the Coral Lutheran Chapel Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to homeless veterans.
As per state regulations, masks are to be worn and social distancing observed.