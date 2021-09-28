Jay D. Bish

Jay Duane Bish, 85, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Born in Dayton on Sept. 10, 1936, to Earl and Katherine (Lettie) Bish, he married his high school sweetheart Lois Ann (Hetrick) Bish on June 4, 1955.
Jay is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Ann; son, Gordon Bish (Marie Shrokman); daughters, Jaleen (Allen) Cribbs and Jamie (Donald) Pride; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Dick, Tom and Dale Bish as well as a sister, Earla Wachob.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ted and Bill; his son, Gil Bish; and grandson, Daniel Bish.
Jay worked for T.W. Phillips Gas & Oil Co. for 37 years from where he retired in 1989. He also worked many years after retirement for his good friend at Taylor Trucking. He was a member of Independent Traditional Holiness Church in Homer City.
Jay was a dedicated husband and loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid hunter and loved gardening.
Friends will be received by the family from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Charles Williamson officiating.
Donations in Jay’s name may be made to Independent Traditional Holiness Church, Box 34, Homer City, PA 15748. Flowers will be received or a tree may be planted in his honor.