Jay Ellsworth Pierce Jr., 57, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Sunday, Sept. 26, 1965, in Indiana, the son of Dorothy Peterson Keener and the late Jay Ellsworth Pierce Sr.
Jay was a United States Army veteran having served in Desert Storm. He was employed by the Holiday Inn in Indiana as a chief engineer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spelunking.
He is survived by his children, Chelsie and Jennifer; his mother, Dorothy Peterson Keener and stepfather Leslie Keener, of Indiana; his sister, Kim Useforge, of Colchester, Conn.; his brother, Todd Keener and wife Renee, of Apollo; and his nieces and nephews, Colton, Miley, Brandon and his wife, Gracie, and Ozais di Campanetti.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jay Ellsworth Pierce Sr.; and many other loving family members.
At his request, all services are private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.