Jay L. Shaffer, 87, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Jay was the middle son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, born April 6, 1935, in Penn Run.
He attended high school through the ninth grade, then went to work for his father and grandfather on the family farm, fruit orchards and greenhouse. That farm is now underwater and referred to as Yellow Creek State Park. He then continued his high school education at Indiana Area High School and graduated in 1953. Jay earned varsity letters in football and track, both in high school and college. During his senior year of high school, he was the fastest runner in Indiana County in the 100-yard dash.
Jay continued his education at Indiana State Teachers College (now IUP) and graduated in 1959, with an undergraduate degree in physical science and mathematics. While at ISTC, he was a decorated running back for the football team. After graduation he taught physics at Indiana Area High School for nine years, during which he received National Science Foundation scholarships that were used to earn his Masters of Education in Physical Science from Penn State in 1964.
After teaching, Jay was hired at Fisher Scientific, Indiana Plant, as a quality control manager, until the plant’s initial shutdown in 1988. He then began working at Aging Services in 1991 as a meal deliverer and medical driver.
Jay was a “jack-of-all-trades.” He could fix everything. His hobbies included wood and metal working, tinkering, building and flying remote control airplanes and flying his hand-built Benson Gyrocopters, along with his amphibious ultralight plane. He was a life member of the Indiana Flyers Club, AMA 937, where he enjoyed the fellowship with present and past members and earned the well-deserved nickname of “Jaybird.”
For more than 50 years, he was a member of the Allegheny Riverside Association, where many weekends were spent at the family cottage boating with family and friends. After retirement, he and Sally enjoyed tours to many parts of the United States and cruises to various Caribbean islands. Jay was an avid Steelers and Penn State football fan and enjoyed watching their games. He attended Super Bowl IX and the 1995 Rose Bowl.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally Kamer Shaffer, of Englewood, Fla.; two sons, Jeffrey Jay (Cindy Davis) and David Scott Shaffer (Janna Kuhns); and a granddaughter, Trista Helman Shaffer, all of Indiana; two sisters, Helen St.Clair, of Martinsburg, and Mildred Grove, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret M. Shaffer and Jean M. Copeland; and two brothers, Robert “Bob” Shaffer and Roy “Wayne” Shaffer.
Arrangements are being handled by the John Lefdahl Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jay was a loving and kind person and will be missed by his family and friends. Memorial donations noting his name in the memo line can be made to the Indiana Flyers Club, c/o Rob Lute, 10435 Route 403 Hwy. North, Clymer, PA 15728.