Jay Robert Vaughn, 65, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Born Dec. 11, 1957, in New Kensington, he was the son of James Robert and Louise June (Vaughn) Thomas.
Jay was a 1975 graduate of Cambria Heights High School followed by attendance at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
He had many business ventures over the years but most notably he was an insurance agent in Indiana for more than 35 years, having just entered retirement this year.
Jay was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He often said, “You can never have too many friends.”
Jay enjoyed golfing, boating, gambling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jay is survived by two children, Allison (Kevin) Deptola, of Stephens City, Va., and Jason (Melissa) Vaughn, of Indiana; six grandchildren: Ava, Isaac and Ivan Deptola and Jayce, Callie and Emery Vaughn; a sister, Candace (John) Peterman; a stepbrother, Joe Thomas; a niece, Rebecca Peterman; and a nephew, Michael Zungali.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jay’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
