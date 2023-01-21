Jay “Sam” Fulmer, Jr., 90, of Brookville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home, following a period of declining health.
Born Dec. 20, 1932, in Indiana, he was the son of the late Jay and Evelyn Pitt Fulmer.
He was a high school graduate and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Decker Point. He attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brookville.
On June 6, 1964, he married the former Kathleen Lattimer in Punxsutawney; she survives.
Prior to retirement, he spent his career as a truck driver and working in the coal mines.
He enjoyed collecting coins, was an avid beekeeper, loved being outdoors (especially Elk County and being at the “Possum Pen”) and assisting where he could with the Meals on Wheels Program.
Those surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathleen, are his two sons, Dennis Fulmer and Sam (Robin) Fulmer; his four daughters, Linda Sponsler, Jayne (Jerry) Treese, Suzanne (Don) LaPage and Beth (John) Johnson; his sister, Bonnie Kunkle; as well his as seven grandchildren; and six (another due soon) great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Fulmer; his four sisters, Barbara Lockhart, Vernice Wimble, Lede Wallace and Carol Stuchell; and his great-grandson, Jamison Chase.
His family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brookville Christian Missionary Alliance Church, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorial donation be made in Mr. Fulmer’s memory to either Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 59 Stone Road, Brookville, PA 15825 or Shiloh Baptist Church, 309 East Run Road, Marion Center, PA 15759.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www. furlongfuneralhome.com.