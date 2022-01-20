Jayme Ann Shildt, 59, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 15, 1962, in Tyrone, a daughter of Joyce M. (Miller) Shildt and the late Kenneth L. Shildt.
Jayme is survived by her mother; two brothers: Kenneth L. Shildt II (Denise), and Kevin Shildt (Lora); a sister, Jill; a nephew, Michael; and two nieces: Megan and Melina Shildt.
She was preceded in death by her father; her paternal grandparents, Leroy F. and Lucy Ruth Shildt; and her maternal grandparents, Lloyd E. and Ethel M. Miller.
During her high school and college years, Jayme was employed by the Indiana County Parks and Recreation Department at Mack Pool, the ice rink and various recreational programs.
After graduation from college, she was employed in management/personnel at Adelphia Cable Company, Blairsville, until it closed. She was currently manager of the Sapphire Division, Diamond Drug Inc., Indiana.
Due to COVID conditions, services will be held privately by the family. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg.
