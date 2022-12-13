Jean (Altemus) Tomb, 95, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brush Valley, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sibling to her family members.
She is survived by her husband, Richard N. Tomb; her son, Richard C. Tomb (Nancy); her siblings, Dickie and Don Altemus; her grandchildren, Jessica Duffy, Ben Tomb, Autumn Larotonda, and Brandi and Charlie Tomb; and great-grandchildren, Colin, Liam, Joey and Summer.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis N. Tomb; her parents, Charles and Mabel (Hileman) Altemus; and her siblings, Vera Douglas, Elizabeth Miller, Clyde and Charles Altemus, Frances Poore, Nancy Wida and William Altemus.
There will be no visitation. A funeral service for Jean will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home Inc., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Interment will take place at Brush Valley Union Lutheran Cemetery.