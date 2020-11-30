Jean Ann (DePree) Beaumariage, 78, of New Derry, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of Eugene V. and Irene C. (Sofranko) DePree, she was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Latrobe.
Mrs. Beaumariage was a member of Logos Christian Fellowship, Loyalhanna, and prior to her retirement, she drove school bus for Smith Bus Company.
Surviving are her husband, Carl W. Beaumariage; a son, Mark A. Pickford (Dawn), of Sharpsburg, Ga.; a stepson, Joe Free, of Loyalhanna; two stepdaughters, Victoria Free and Sandra Lehman, both of Florida; 12 grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald DePree, of New Derry, and Donald DePree, of Darlington; a sister, Sally Smith (Jeffrey), of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, John Fee; and three brothers, Tom DePree, Richard DePree and John “Jocque” DePree.
Honoring Mrs. Beaumariage’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
