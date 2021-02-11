On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, Jean Clark went to be with her Lord.
The daughter of Joseph Earl and Ruth Corum Hocker, Jean was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Sewickley.
She grew up in Ambridge and graduated from Quaker Valley High School. After high school, Jean began the passion of her life: helping and caring for others. She graduated in 1961 from the Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing.
While attending nursing school, she met the love of her life, Edwin M. Clark Jr. Jean and Ed were married on the Pitt campus at Heinz Chapel on Dec. 23, 1961. They resided in Pittsburgh while Ed finished his football career at Pitt and then attended law school. During that time, Jean worked at Magee Women’s Hospital and also worked for Dr. George.
Jean and Ed moved to Indiana, where she continued her nursing career and worked for Dr. Kauffman, Dr. Cassidy and Dr. Neale. She then went on to serve as a community health nurse with the state Department of Health in both Kittanning and Indiana. Jean finished her nursing career as a nurse with the Indiana County Community Guidance Center.
She always put others before herself and was committed to helping others even after she retired from nursing. Jean was instrumental in developing and running the grief share program at Graystone Church, where she helped countless people navigate through the grieving process.
Throughout her life, Jean was a fixture at many school-related events and games, including football, hockey, track, music, dance and cheerleading, as she cheered on her children and grandchildren.
She loved family, in particular, Sunday dinners and the many family vacations at Rehoboth Beach. Jean loved to make and write notes. She had a way with words and her notes were always filled with words of love and encouragement. If you were the lucky recipient of one of her notes, it is likely that you have kept it around and have read it over and over. Jean loved her sisters, Sue and Rosemary, and loved to tell stories about their childhood in Ambridge.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Edwin M. Clark Jr., of Indiana; her children, Ed Clark III and wife Brenda, of Great Falls, Va.; Karen Zbignewich and husband, Dr. Frank Zbignewich, of Indiana; Michael Clark and wife Kristie, of Indiana; and Samuel Clark, of Indiana; her grandchildren, Mia, Ella, Meghan, Jacob, Noah, Orlando, Gabriella and Lucia will miss their “Mimi” beyond what could ever be expressed in words. She is also survived by her two loving sisters, Sue Ballay and husband Joe, of Atlanta, Ga., and Rosemary Corrigan and husband Jim, of Indiana.
During her life, as she focused on caring for others, Jean touched and impacted many, many lives. In an effort to honor Jean, the family suggests that you seek ways to help and care for those around you. We would like to say a special “thank you” for the loving care and support as provided by the employees of Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County (VNA).
A private service for family will be held at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Jean, Mom, Mimi, we will see you again. God is good.
The family kindly suggests donations be made in honor of Jean to the VNA of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701 (vnaindiana.org) or Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701 (graystonepc.org).
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.