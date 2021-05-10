Jean Elizabeth Heard, 81, of New Kensington, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.
She was born on Monday, Jan. 22, 1940, in Indiana, the daughter of Alfred H. and Martha Eleanor Dick Heard.
Jean was a member of the Saltsburg Presbyterian Church. Before her retirement, she was employed for over 30 years as a teacher at Knoch High School in Saxonburg.
Jean was a star athlete. She played field hockey, basketball and was an avid golfer.
She was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Slippery Rock for her achievements in women’s sports. Jean was credited for starting the girls’ volleyball team at Knock High School. In 2019, she was inducted into the Knoch High School Hall of Fame.
She is survived by two sisters, Nancy Zimmerman, of Saltsburg, and Marjorie Gordish and her husband, Alan, of Pittsburgh; and nine nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Newhouse, in 2008.
At her request all arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
