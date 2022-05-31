Jean Eleanor Quinn

Jean Eleanor (McBride) Quinn, 91, of Elderton, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home.
Jean was born June 29, 1930, in Grove City, to Ralph A. and Margaret E. (Book) McBride.
Jean graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1948 and in 1952 earned a bachelor’s in education from Slippery Rock Teachers College.
She was a school teacher for 27 years with the Armstrong School District, Elderton Elementary fifth and sixth grade, until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of PSERS (Pennsylvania State Education Retirement System), the Armstrong County Education Retirement Association and Delta Kappa Gamma — Alpha Theta Chapter.
Jean had been a resident of Elderton since 1954. She was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church, Elderton.
Her church activities included being a member of the choir and Women’s Association, teaching Sunday School for more than 30 years and working as a youth adviser.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Thomas Ralph Quinn and his wife, Suzanne, of Elderton; two daughters, Blythe A. Johns and her husband, Terry, of Ebensburg, and Sharron L. Finn and her husband, John, of Wooster, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kirsten Stiffler, of Ebensburg; Nathan Johns and his wife, Jennifer, of Elderton; Adam Quinn and wife Ashley, of Kittanning; John Quinn and wife Julie, of Indiana; Patrick Finn and wife Heather, of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Shanna Hildebrandt and husband Dan, of Cleveland, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ayden Stiffler, Gabriella Stiffler, Travis Johns, Emily Johns, Aaron Quinn, Adalyn Quinn, Charlie Quinn, Ava Quinn, Asher Quinn, Anya Finn and Quinn Hildebrandt; her sister, Evelyn M. Knox, of Slippery Rock; and sister-in-law, Joyce McBride, of North Manchester, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack A. Quinn, whom she married Aug. 2, 1951, and who passed away on April 30, 2013; her brothers, Ralph B. McBride and J. Harold McBride and his wife, Margaret; sister-in-law, Kathleen McBride; and her brother-in-law, Clark “Joe” Knox.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 Main St., Elderton.
A Celebration of Life at Elderton Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Elderton/Plumcreek Park Association or Elderton Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jean’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.