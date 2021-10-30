Jean F. Beatty

Jean Francis Beatty died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 101.
She was born in Wehrum, was an 81-year resident of Blairsville and a recent resident at the Masonic Village, Sewickley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Powell Francis and Mabel Grace Warner Francis; and beloved husband, Vernon LeRoy Beatty.
She was the loving mother of Dr. Richard Francis Beatty, Dr. Randall Lee (Catherine J. DeLeon) Beatty and Wendy Jean Beatty-Burg (Robert R. Burg). In addition to her children, she is also survived by four grandchildren, Christopher and Tucker Burg and Ricky and Maria Beatty.
Jean was a pioneer in her field of nursing instruction, establishing the state’s first affiliate School of Nursing at Torrance State Hospital in 1948 where she worked in the capacity of a nurse instructor III and retired in 1984 after a career in staff development and nursing education.
She attended Blairsville High School and continued her education at the Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing, attained her B.S. from Duquesne University and continued her graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh.
Jean was a friend to many, with her caring nature and kind words to share. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Blairsville and the Rebecca Circle. She was a longtime member of the Blairsville Monday Music Club.
She was a voracious reader, always having several books in hand. Jean enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling and playing bridge whenever possible.
The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Jean’s well lived life on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Village, Sewickley.
Jean had a passion for continuing education. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vernon and Jean Beatty Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Washington and Jefferson College, 60 S. Lincoln St., Washington, PA 15301.
Arrangements were entrusted to R.D. Copeland Ltd., Irvine Chapel, Sewickley.