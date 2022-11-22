Jean Filipovich, 92, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at her residence.
The daughter of Allen and Vernie Mae (Conner) Allshouse, she was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Creekside.
Jean married her sweetheart, John Donald Filipovich Sr., on June 25, 1955, at St. Bernard Church.
During her life, Jean became a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Ernest. She had been employed by Sears for Roebuck and Company for 25 years, Intersearch for 18 years and then Miller’s Plumbing and Heating until her retirement.
Jean enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Surviving are her four sons, John Donald Jr. and wife Kathy, Robert Lee and wife Janis, Joseph Allen and wife Jennifer and Michael Edward and his wife, Rebecca; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, William Allshouse and his wife, Anna Marie, and Arthur Allshouse and his wife, Maxine.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Church of the Resurrection, Ernest, with Father James Morley as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Bernard Church Cemetery.