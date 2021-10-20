Jean G. Fulcomer, 90, formerly of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab, Roanoke, Va.
She was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Robinson, the daughter of James H. and Minnie (Penrose) Brett.
In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. “Pete” Fulcomer; sisters, Margareath Boring and Bebe Antonacci; and brothers, James C., Dale, Harold “Rink” and Jack Brett.
She is survived by her son, Randy Fulcomer and wife Judy, Roanoke; grandchildren, Robin White and husband Sam, Guantanamo Bay Naval Base; Andrew Kean and wife Lori, Spotsylvania, Va.; and Laura Davis and husband Jason, Roanoke; great-grandchildren, Whitley, Andrew, Meredith, Tristen, Brooke, Brayden, Conner, Brennan and Ari; sisters, Betty Potts, Robinson, and Audean Hall, New Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean loved living in Robinson where she enjoyed visiting and helping her family and her many friends. She cherished her daily walks to the post office with a stop for coffee at her sister Betty’s place, shopping with her sister Audean and sitting on the porch with the “Porch Ladies.”
Jean was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church of Robinson and a lifelong member of the Duane Boring VFW Post #9310 Ladies Auxiliary in Robinson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pastor Kim Betz is officiating, and interment will be at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church of Robinson.