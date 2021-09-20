Jean M. Benamati, 76, of Northern Cambria, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 17, 1945, in Colver, a daughter to John and Magdalena (Glinsky) Tomallo. She married David V. Benamati, who preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2007. She also was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, David R. and William Benamati.
Surviving are children Gina Long (Barry), of Penfield, and Christopher (Tina Scott), of Northern Cambria; 14 grandchildren, Alyssa, Adam, Ashton, Krista, Christopher, Darren, Jordan and Samuel Benamati, Cody and Corey Long, Lindsey, James, John and Logan Scott; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty Johnson (Michael), of Hubbard, Ohio.
Jean was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She worked at Long-Contres Funeral Home for 28 years. Jean enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and seasonal decorating.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Chapel with Father Mark Groeger officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.