Jean M. Shaffer

Jean Marie Shaffer, 79, of Indiana, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Indiana, to George and Sarah (Coursin) Sexton.
Jean married Charles Shaffer on Feb. 7, 1963. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this year.
Jean was a cook in many restaurants, including Valley Dairy and Dean’s Diner. She ended her career as a cafeteria worker at East Pike Elementary School. She enjoyed baking, playing games and going for walks with her children.
Jean loved to care for animals on her farm and also her dogs at home. She loved spending time with her children and loved being a mother, but she especially loved being a grandmother to Chelsea, Daniel and Billy. Jean loved baking with her grandchildren, especially during the holidays. She loved to attend their sporting events and hear about their day at school.
Jean taught her grandchildren several life lessons and she became someone that they looked up to. In addition, Jean loved listening to old country music, especially the song “Long Black Train.” She loved to go to yard sales on the weekends with her daughter, Shari. Jean really enjoyed gardening in her backyard. She was a nurturer and took care of everyone in her family. Jean loved spending time with her family whether it was sitting outside, taking a walk or playing games indoors. In her later years, Jean, along with her husband Charles, saved the lives of four children, two of which she raised until the day she passed, Ryder and Sarah. She loved caring for them, spending time with them and watching them grow up.
Jean is survived by her children, Charles John Shaffer Jr., of Indiana; Shari Clark and husband Forrest “Boone,” of Indiana; Jeffrey Shaffer, of Indiana; and Pamela Glenn and husband William “Bill,” of Indiana; her siblings, George Sexton Jr., of Indiana; Barbara Senick, of Home; grandchildren Chelsea Clark, Forrest Daniel Clark and William Asher Glenn, all of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles John Shaffer; her daughter, Sandra Jean Shaffer; her granddaughter, Cassandra Clark; her brothers, James Sexton, Jerry Sexton, Eugene Sexton, Robert Sexton and Roger Sexton; and her sisters, Nellie Sexton and Betty Sexton.
The family would like to thank Anew Home Health and 365 Hospice for their support and care during this time. We would like to thank Cathy Scribe and Shani Decker for their support and willingness to care for Jean. We would also like to give a big thanks to Cassie Dinger for caring for Jean on the weekends.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Troy Adams officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
