Jean M. Shirley

Jean M. (Wiley) Shirley, 75, of Black Lick, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Charles B. and Nellie J. (Taylor) Wiley, she was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Indiana.
Jean enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, painting crafts and fishing at the Burrell Township Rod and Gun Club lake.
Jean is survived by one daughter, Patricia L. Burnheimer (Allan), of Black Lick; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one brother, Matthew Wiley, of Palmerton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Shirley, on April 22, 2015; a daughter, Sheila Sleasman, in 1991; a granddaughter, Nellie Mae Sleasman; one brother, Jim Wiley; and three sisters, Beverly Rager, Ruby Stiles and Pearl Wiley.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Fred Craig officiating.
Interment will be in the Luther Chapel Cemetery, Coral.
