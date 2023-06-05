Jean Mae Smith, 71, of DuBois, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois.
Jean was born April 8, 1952, to James W. and Effie Viola (Bence) McMillin in Indiana. She graduated from Purchase Line School District with the Class of 1970. Twenty-six years later, she continued her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in computers and software, also participating in vocational guidance workshops.
On April 16, 1971, Jean married Harry Edward Smith at Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville; Harry preceded her in passing in January 2013.
Jean was a respected coworker and volunteer. She had a special ability in working with elderly and handicapped individuals. Jean was comfortable reaching out to new people and enlisting their help for fundraising and volunteer opportunities. She could also speak in front of and inspire large groups of people.
Jean was a member of The Salvation Army in DuBois and Two Lick Baptist Church. Jean had an extensive and successful work history that included, but was not limited to: ICCAP, Friendly Home Parties, Tupperware Home Parties, Primestar by T.C.I., Boy Scouts of America, P.T.A., Good News Camp, Two Lick Baptist Church, American Cancer Society, Cancer Coalition, Adult Care Giver and Uni-Mart Inc.
She was very devoted to her Savior Jesus Christ, quoting almost 200 Bible verses every night. Above all else, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family first.
Jean is survived by three children: Angela (Henry) Green, Douglas (Heather) Smith and James “Brad” Smith; sister Marie Blackham; seven grandchildren: TaQuen (Jesse) Smith, Kyler Smith, Kadyn Smith, DaSean Davis-Smith, Dakotah Smith, JaOnna Green and Emmalee Smith; and three great-grandchildren: Savanna Smith, Henry Smith and Scarlet Smith. Jean is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in passing by one daughter, Christina Joyce Smith, and son-in-law Christopher Scott Green.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fait-d’Argy Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney.
A second viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 5 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Calvin Duvall.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Salvation Army, 119 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801, or to the American Cancer Association, cancer.org.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dar gyfh.com.
