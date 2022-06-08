Jean Marie Bailey, 61, of Cherry Tree, formerly of Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from her home, surrounded by her husband and family.
The daughter of Teresa (Waters) Barr, she was born Feb. 22, 1961, in Philadelphia. Jean graduated from Olney High School in the Class of 1978.
Jean was of the Lutheran faith.
She wed Charles “Charlie” W. Bailey on June 30, 1984. They would have shared their 38th anniversary in a few weeks.
Jean had been employed as a retail associate.
She was accomplished at knitting and crocheting. One of her favorite pastimes was completing crossword puzzles.
Jean is survived by her husband, of Cherry Tree; sister, Teresa (Nick) Pizzica; brother, John Barr; three nieces, Elizabeth (Mark) Mullen, Robyn (Carlos) Centeno and Kim (John) Kesselring; her two nephews, Jack Barr and James (Jennifer) Barr; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Robert, Savannah, Mark Jr., Cassidy, Bailey, Sofia, Leland, Skye, Natalie, Jack Jr., Ryan and Ryker.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents; her father-in-law, Robert Bailey Sr.; mother-in-law, Alta Bailey; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Robert (Elizabeth) Bailey Jr. and Linda (Frank) Kesselring.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren located at 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer. Pastor Dale Leverknight will officiate. Burial will take place at Rosedale Memorial Cemetery in Bensalem at a later date.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
