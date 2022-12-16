Jean Marie Woods, 82, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence.
The daughter of Roy and Hazel (Beck) Myers, she was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Armstrong County.
Jean was raised on a farm in Pennsylvania. She had fond memories of playing the violin when she was young. She loved dancing and was a skilled archer. She was also a member of the Chieftain Archery Club. Jean was also a very accomplished quilter and enjoyed making her many beautifully detailed quilts over the years.
Throughout her life, she always believed that it was important to always be learning. She spent much of her time reading and had even studied the dictionary on more than one occasion. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jean is survived by her children, Kristopher (Judy) Woods, of Kittanning; Laurinda (Don) Strotman, of Indiana; Scott Woods, of Indiana; and Kim Nelson, of Alaska; a brother, David (Sharon) Myers; sister, Judy (Richard) Fedosick; grandchildren, Melissa, Devin, Rachel, Rachel, Donald, Joshua, Amber, Eric, Clayton and Levi: and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jean in death were her parents; husband, Donald J. Woods; and a brother, Roy Earl Woods.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.