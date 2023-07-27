Jeanmarie Gasbarro, 67, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver.
She was born March 2, 1956, in Latrobe, the daughter of Thomas F. Gasbarro and Pauline (Moorhead) Gasbarro.
She was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Jeanmarie was a 1974 graduate of Blairsville High School. She enjoyed taking care of the neighborhood cats.
Jeanmarie is survived by her brother, Dante (Debbie) Gasbarro, Indianapolis; nephew Nicholas Gasbarro, Indianapolis; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with Jeanmarie’s wishes, all services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.
