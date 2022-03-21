Jeanne M. Henry

Jeanne M. (Simmons) Henry, 71, of Penn Run, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born July 18, 1950, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of Andrew and Marie (Hines) Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ronald Henry Sr.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, Ronald (Vicki) Henry Jr. and James (Kristen) Henry; and grandchildren, Chelsey, Mikayla, Addison, Caitlin, Jonathan and Andrew. She was the sister of Dave (Janet) Simmons, Paul (Joan) Simmons, Carole (Michael) Decort and Jerry (Cindy) Simmons.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Nanty Glo. Jeanne enjoyed reading, was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her family.
Private funeral services will be held. Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Nanty Glo, is in charge of arrangements.