Jeanne N. Rhoades, 94, of Indiana, formerly of Home, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at The Gardens of Indiana.
The daughter of Ivan Clipman and Crystal Sylvia Schindley Null, she was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Sykesville.
Jeanne was a graduate of Sykesville High School and the Hammond School of Cosmetology, where she obtained her cosmetology and teacher’s license. For many years, Jeanne was the owner and operator of the Brilhart and Null Beauty Shop in Indiana. Jeanne was a member of Plumville Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and served on the worship committee. She was a member of the Indiana Garden Club and a charter member of the Optimist Club. Jeanne loved shopping for antiques.
She is survived by a niece, Janice Marshall and husband Donald, of State College; a nephew, Ronald Rhoades and wife Cathy, of Home; a great-nephew, John Null Marshall and wife Heather, of Sugar Hill, N.H.; and many other nieces, nephews and very dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay E. Rhoades, in 2009, and her brother, Ward D. Null, in 1986.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Friday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Colleen McFarland officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum.
